Makin Island Fast Cruise

U.S. Navy Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Caleb Barkle, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), left, trains sailors on how to repair a lubrication oil purifier, Apr. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)