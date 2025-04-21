U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nelson Ferrell, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), looks over a machinery control system to check for causalities, Apr. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 21:47
|Photo ID:
|8992847
|VIRIN:
|250425-N-TP849-1007
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US
This work, Makin Island Fast Cruise [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.