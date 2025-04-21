Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Fast Cruise [Image 1 of 4]

    Makin Island Fast Cruise

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Justin Hinton, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun while on a surface combat attack team watch, Apr. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 21:47
    Photo ID: 8992845
    VIRIN: 250425-N-TP849-1001
    Resolution: 6052x4323
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    USN
    Gung Ho
    Fast Cruise
    MKI

