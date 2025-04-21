Makin Island Fast Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Justin Hinton, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), simulates firing a .50-caliber machine gun while on a surface combat attack team watch, Apr. 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)