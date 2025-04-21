Oregon Army National Guard Brings Helicopter Experience to Medford High Schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Atticus Kurtz observes the Oregon landscape from his crew position aboard an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter while conducting in-flight maintenance checks on April 23, 2025. The Salem-based crew from Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment was returning north from Medford after completing educational outreach missions at South and North Medford High Schools. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)