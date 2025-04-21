Sgt. Atticus Kurtz explains the helicopter hoist system to a North Medford High School student during a visit by an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter on April 23, 2025. The aircraft crew from Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment provided students with information about military aviation capabilities and career opportunities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon Army National Guard Brings Helicopter Experience to Medford High Schools
