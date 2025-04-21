Oregon Army National Guard Brings Helicopter Experience to Medford High Schools

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Erik Andreason directs South Medford High School students as they line up to enter the crew areas of an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter on April 23, 2025. The helicopter from Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment visited the school to provide students with firsthand exposure to military aviation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)