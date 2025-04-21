Mr. Jeffrey Chinn supervises his ES 105 emergency services students as they load a simulated patient into an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at South Medford High School on April 23, 2025. Sgt. Atticus Kurtz, a 15T helicopter mechanic and crew chief, assists with the litter loading during the hands-on training exercise. (U.S. Army
Oregon Army National Guard Brings Helicopter Experience to Medford High Schools
