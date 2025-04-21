USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jarod Rife, left, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, teaches Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Mayco Gramajo Mejia, from Oklahoma City, how to inspect the counter weight attached to a crash and salvage crane at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 24, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.