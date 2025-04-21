Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jarod Rife, left, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, teaches Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Mayco Gramajo Mejia, from Oklahoma City, how to inspect the counter weight attached to a crash and salvage crane at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 24, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 17:15
    Photo ID: 8992225
    VIRIN: 250424-N-FA374-1069
    Resolution: 4777x7158
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    training
    CVN76
    crash and salvage crane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download