USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct training inside the cabin of a crash and salvage crane at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 24, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.
|04.24.2025
|04.24.2025 17:15
|8992221
|250424-N-FA374-1019
|7360x4912
|1.34 MB
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|1
|0
