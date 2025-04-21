USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct training inside the cabin of a crash and salvage crane at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 24, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.