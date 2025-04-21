Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Jarod Rife, right, from Wapakoneta, Ohio, teaches Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Mayco Gramajo Mejia, from Oklahoma City, how to inspect the engine components inside a crash and salvage crane at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 24, 2025. Ronald Reagan is undergoing scheduled maintenance at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 17:15
|Photo ID:
|8992223
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-FA374-1052
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct training on crane operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Hurner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.