U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trevor Colclasure, middle, receives the Soldier Volunteer of the Year from Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th Infantry Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, 25th Infantry Division command sergeant major, during an annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Schofield Barracks April 22. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Colclasure dedicated 1,611 volunteer hours as a driver and dispatcher for the Drunk Driving Prevention Program during 2024.