U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Krissy Kalili, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Army community service manager, left, presents a check totaling the value added by volunteers across the Garrison in the last year to Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command sergeant major, during an annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Schofield Barracks April 22.