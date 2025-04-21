Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Photo by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    Krissy Kalili, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Army community service manager, left, presents a check totaling the value added by volunteers across the Garrison in the last year to Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command sergeant major, during an annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Schofield Barracks April 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 14:27
    Photo ID: 8991655
    VIRIN: 250422-A-TO519-1128
    Resolution: 5086x3384
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony
    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Schofield Barracks
    Welfare and Recreation
    U.S. Army
    recognition
    Volunteer of the Year
    Army Volunteer Corps
    Family and Morale
    Garrison Hawaii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download