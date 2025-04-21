Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

    Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, second from right, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Story by Nathan Wilkes 

    U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — More than 100 volunteers who contributed over 81,000 hours of service were celebrated at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony April 22. Their dedication supported critical programs ranging from youth sports to family readiness groups, with an estimated economic impact exceeding $2.8 million.

    “We are here today to honor the people who choose to serve, not for recognition, but because they care deeply about this community,” said Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division. “Volunteers are the backbone of our Army ʻohana, and their commitment reflects the best of what it means to serve.”

    The ceremony highlighted not only the statistics but also the personal impact of volunteerism across the installation. Volunteers have strengthened the community through coaching youth sports, organizing food drives, and helping families navigate the challenges of military life.

    “Our volunteers are force multipliers,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander. “They bring people together, create connections, and fill gaps in ways that make this garrison a better place to live and serve. We are incredibly grateful for everything they do.”

    Family and MWR Director Lori King, whose team coordinated the event, emphasized the importance of recognizing volunteer contributions.

    “Volunteers are not just helpers—they’re leaders, mentors, and role models,” said King. “Celebrating their service reminds us all of the power of giving back and the strength that comes from community.”

    Individual Volunteer of the Year Awards:
    Soldier Volunteer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Trevor Colclasure
    Spouse Volunteer of the Year: Mrs. Teresa Valencia
    Retiree Volunteer of the Year: Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Ret.) Jason Jonas
    Family Volunteer of the Year: Command Sgt. Maj. Derek, Laura, Marilyn and Christopher Wise
    Youth Volunteer of the Year: Mr. Jacob Uelese
    Civilian Volunteer of the Year: Ms. Janet Roman

    The annual ceremony reinforces U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's commitment to recognizing the essential contributions volunteers make to military community resilience and quality of life.

    Find local volunteering opportunities with organizations that benefit the Army community in Hawaii by visiting https://hawaii.armymwr.com/programs/army-volunteer-corps.

    Check out more photos from the event on our Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720325412660/

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025
    Story ID: 496109
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

