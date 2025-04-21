Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, second from right, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command sergeant major, and his family, receive the Family Volunteer of the Year award from Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th Infantry Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, 25th Infantry Division command sergeant major, during an annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Schofield Barracks April 22.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 14:27
|Photo ID:
|8991643
|VIRIN:
|250422-A-TO519-1121
|Resolution:
|5127x3411
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony
