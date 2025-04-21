U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Honors Volunteers at Annual Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, second from right, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command sergeant major, and his family, receive the Family Volunteer of the Year award from Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, 25th Infantry Division commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun Curry, 25th Infantry Division command sergeant major, during an annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Schofield Barracks April 22.