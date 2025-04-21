19th Air Force commander visits SERE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, right, answers a question from a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist student of Class 25-02 during his visit to the Survival Schoolhouse at Fairchild AFB, Apr. 23, 2025. Maj. Gen. Kreuder visited the SERE school for three days and was able to integrate in classes and view the operations taking place at the 336th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)