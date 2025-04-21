Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    19th Air Force commander visits SERE [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    19th Air Force commander visits SERE

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, right, answers a question from a survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist student of Class 25-02 during his visit to the Survival Schoolhouse at Fairchild AFB, Apr. 23, 2025. Maj. Gen. Kreuder visited the SERE school for three days and was able to integrate in classes and view the operations taking place at the 336th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 8991629
    VIRIN: 230425-F-YL237-1079
    Resolution: 5855x3896
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Air Force commander visits SERE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    19th Air Force commander visits SERE
    19th Air Force commander visits SERE
    19th Air Force commander visits SERE
    19th Air Force commander visits SERE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    19th Air Force
    336 Training Group
    36 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download