19th Air Force commander visits SERE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith M. Scott, command chief master sergeant of 19th Air Force, right, speak to Class 25-02 of survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist students during his visit to the Survival Schoolhouse at Fairchild AFB, Apr. 23, 2025. Maj. Gen. Kreuder and Chief Master Sgt. Scott visited the SERE school for three days and were able to integrate in classes and view the operations taking place at the 336th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)