U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, inspects a vehicle during his visit to the Survival Schoolhouse at Fairchild AFB, Apr. 22, 2025. Maj. Gen. Kreuder visited the SERE school for three days and was able to integrate in classes and view the operations taking place at the 336th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8991627
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-YL237-1122
|Resolution:
|5800x3859
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Air Force commander visits SERE [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.