19th Air Force commander visits SERE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith M. Scott, command chief master sergeant of 19th Air Force, participate in the SV-85 Emergency Parachuting and Water Survival Training course during their visit to the Survival Schoolhouse at Fairchild AFB, Apr. 22, 2025. Maj. Gen. Kreuder and Chief Master Sgt. Scott visited the SERE school for three days and was able to integrate in classes and view the operations taking place at the 336th Training Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)