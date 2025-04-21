USS Casimir Pulaski C4 launch

The U.S. Navy launched a Trident I C4 missile launched from the USS Casimir Pulaski (SSBN 633 - Gold) at noon on April 19, 1983, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 16. on 8. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
