USS James Madison C4 launch

The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 missile from the submerged USS James Madison (SSBN 627 - Gold) on June 5, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 13. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.