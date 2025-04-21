Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Michigan C4 launch [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Michigan C4 launch

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.1982

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 from the submerged USS Michigan (SSBN 727 - Blue) at 12:34 p.m. on Nov. 21, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 15. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.

    Date Taken: 11.21.1982
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 11:05
    Photo ID: 8991221
    VIRIN: 821121-F-N1010-1001
    Resolution: 2155x2808
    Size: 921.58 KB
    Location: US
    USS James Madison C4 launch
    USS Von Steuben C4 launch
    USS Michigan C4 launch
    USS Casimir Pulaski C4 launch

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit
    NOTU
    Trident I (C4)
    USS Michigan (SSBN 727 - Blue)

