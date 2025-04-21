The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 from the submerged USS Michigan (SSBN 727 - Blue) at 12:34 p.m. on Nov. 21, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 15. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.1982
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8991221
|VIRIN:
|821121-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2155x2808
|Size:
|921.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michigan C4 launch [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.