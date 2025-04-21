USS Von Steuben C4 launch

The U.S. Navy launches Trident I C4 from the submerged USS Von Steuben (SSBN 632 - Gold) on Nov. 14, 1982, during Demonstration and Shakedown Operation 14. The Trident I missile was a three-stage, solid-propellant, inertially guided, submarine-launched fleet ballistic missile. It boasted a greater range and payload than its predecessors.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.1982
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 11:05
|Photo ID:
|8991218
|VIRIN:
|821114-F-N1010-1001
|Resolution:
|2095x2792
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
