Nimitz Sailor Threads A Pipe

Machinery Repairman Fireman Johnathon Beebe, from Lansing, Mississippi, threads a pipe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 24, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 09:43
|Photo ID:
|8991037
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-NX635-1019
|Resolution:
|4474x7953
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
