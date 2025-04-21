Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 2 of 13]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emma Burgess 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 09:43
    Photo ID: 8991026
    VIRIN: 250423-N-FJ237-1055
    Resolution: 2881x1917
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Flight Operations
    Navy
    Sailors
    Aviation

