Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

Sailors observe an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emma Burgess)