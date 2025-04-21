First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez (right) took time to attend the Poland Provided Logistic Support unit supply specialist (92Y) graduation ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite April 18. Valdez and other senior leaders from her battalion walked the line of graduates to show their appreciation for each graduating servicemember from the Polish military’s 33rd APS Battalion. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)