    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training [Image 3 of 3]

    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.24.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Poland Sgt. Maj. Olimpia Valdez (right) took time to attend the Poland Provided Logistic Support unit supply specialist (92Y) graduation ceremony at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite April 18. Valdez and other senior leaders from her battalion walked the line of graduates to show their appreciation for each graduating servicemember from the Polish military’s 33rd APS Battalion. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 02:55
    Photo ID: 8990712
    VIRIN: 250424-A-A4479-6420
    Resolution: 3330x2673
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
