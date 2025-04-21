The first iteration of unit supply specialist (92Y) training was recently completed at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, and nearly three dozen Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers from the 33rd APS Battalion graduated from the training program April 18. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 02:55
|Photo ID:
|8990711
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-A4479-2773
|Resolution:
|3734x3009
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training
No keywords found.