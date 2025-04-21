Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training [Image 2 of 3]

    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.24.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The first iteration of unit supply specialist (92Y) training was recently completed at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, and nearly three dozen Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers from the 33rd APS Battalion graduated from the training program April 18. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

