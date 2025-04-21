Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training [Image 1 of 3]

    First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.24.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Polish Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej presents unit supply specialist (92Y) graduation certificates to Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland April 18. The worksite director, George Palmer, stands beside Musiej and walks the line with him to also personally recognize each of the graduating PPLS servicemembers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 02:55
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    ArmyReadiness
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks
    PPLS
    PolandProvidedLogisticSupport

