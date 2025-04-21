First iteration of Polish provided APS unit supply specialists complete US Army-led training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Polish Lt. Col. Przemel Musiej presents unit supply specialist (92Y) graduation certificates to Poland Provided Logistic Support servicemembers from the 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion at the Powidz APS-2 worksite in Poland April 18. The worksite director, George Palmer, stands beside Musiej and walks the line with him to also personally recognize each of the graduating PPLS servicemembers. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)