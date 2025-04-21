In one of his final visits to Republic of Korea, Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler (left), Korean War veteran of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, sat beside Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, during a Korea Revisit Program hosted by Republic of Korea Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, April 22, 2024.
Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended
