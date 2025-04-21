Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended [Image 5 of 5]

    Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    In one of his final visits to Republic of Korea, Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler (left), Korean War veteran of Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, sat beside Canadian Army Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, Deputy Commander of the United Nations Command, during a Korea Revisit Program hosted by Republic of Korea Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, April 22, 2024.

