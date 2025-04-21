The United Nations Command Honor Guard's color guards stand in solemn formation honoring the legacy of Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler during the interment ceremony, April 22, in UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2025 02:43
|Photo ID:
|8988737
|VIRIN:
|250422-O-D0180-4555
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|874.48 KB
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended
No keywords found.