Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended

BUSAN, South Korea — William J. Chrysler, a Canadian Korean War veteran who passed away in November at the age of 94 fulfilled his wish to be laid to rest in the country he once defended and continued to support after the war.



Private Chrysler served with the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry from August 1950 to March 1952 and fought in the pivotal Battle of Kapyong.



In April 2024, he returned to South Korea as part of a veteran revisit program and visited the Kapyong battlefield and the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan.

Chrysler chose the cemetery as his final resting place.



Mrs. Kyung Ja Chrysler is grateful her late husband could be laid to rest in the country he loved.



"Korea held a special place in my husband’s heart,” Mrs. Chrysler said. “He served here in the 1950s, returned in the 1970s for an overseas posting where we met and married, and it is now home to our son and grandson.”



Attendees at Chrysler’s internment on 22 April, 2025 included his family, Canadian Ambassador Tamara Mawhinney, the Republic of Korea Vice Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Lee Hee-wan, and Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay, the United Nations Command Deputy Commander and Senior Canadian Armed Forces Representative.



Following remarks, prayers, and the laying of wreaths by representatives from Canada, South Korea, and UNC, Chrysler’s remains were interred with full honors, including a rendition of “Last Post” and a moment of silence.



The ceremony served as a tribute not only to Chrysler but also to the enduring legacy of all United Nations forces who served in Korea.