Canadian Army Warrant Officer Alex Sanchez-Groleau carries the remains of Canadian Army Lance Cpl. William J. Chrysler to his final resting place in the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea during the interment ceremony in Busan, April 22. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
Canadian Korean War Veteran Interred in Country he Once Defended
