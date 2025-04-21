Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

250416-N-NH911-1048 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Mickayla Henderson, from Grand Berry, Texas, clears out a gutter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)
