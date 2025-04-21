Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-NH911-1008 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2025) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nicholas Pollick, right, from El Paso, Texas, and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Lucio Sanchez, from Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, organize CO2 bottles in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)