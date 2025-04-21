Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

250416-N-NH911-1039 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2025) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aleksander Gee, left, from Charleston, W.Va., and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Robert Resendiz, from Port Lavaca, Texas, conduct maintenance on an air booster pump assembly in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 15:53
|Photo ID:
|8987651
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-NH911-1039
|Resolution:
|4578x3052
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
