    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    250416-N-NH911-1107 SAN DIEGO (April 16, 2025) Sailors clean padeyes on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored at Naval Air Station North Island. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72

