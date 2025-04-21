Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD

Col. Luke Clover, Tooele Army Depot's commander, cuts the ribbon at a ceremony marking the completion of the installation of a new radio system at the depot.
|03.11.2025
|04.22.2025 12:54
|8987216
|250311-O-FG553-1270
|4032x3024
|2.89 MB
|TOOELE, UTAH, US
|1
|0
