Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD

    TOOELE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Photo by Wade Mathews 

    Tooele Army Depot

    Col. Luke Clover, Tooele Army Depot's commander, cuts the ribbon at a ceremony marking the completion of the installation of a new radio system at the depot.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 12:54
    Photo ID: 8987216
    VIRIN: 250311-O-FG553-1270
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: TOOELE, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD [Image 4 of 4], by Wade Mathews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD
    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD
    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD
    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    JMC
    LMR
    TEAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download