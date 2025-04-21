Coming in Lima Charlie, new Comms System installed at TEAD

TOOELE, Utah — Two-way communication is a vital part of everything that’s done at Tooele Army Depot. That communication contributed to, and was recently enhanced and improved through, the installation of a new Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.



Before the new LMR was installed, TEAD did not have the capability of radio communications between its North and South Areas, which sit approximately 16 miles apart, in two different valleys. The new LMR rectifies that, providing two-way radio communications between the two sites.



“This is really important for our firefighters, our law enforcement and security, and our operators that are doing and handling dangerous operations on the post here in support of the warfighter around the world,” said Col. Luke Clover, TEAD’s commander. “Honestly, LMR saves lives for our emergency services folks.”



During a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 11, Clover recognized the importance of the capabilities provided by the LMR.



“Thank you for everyone that was involved in the project, in getting this together, and really making a big difference for all of the folks that do the hard jobs, hard and dangerous jobs, here on the installation,” Clover said.



The idea to replace TEAD’s outdated LMR was set in motion about two years ago. The need was identified to correct deficiencies and update the existing radio system. Programming Directorate for Base Emergency Communications Systems led, funded, and managed the project.



Once the actual work was started, it took six months to complete installation and fielding of the new LMR.



“TEADs collaboration with the project prime contractors during the install and fielding process was absolutely positive,” said Carlos Esmurriadiaz, Deputy Garrison Manager, Base Operations Directorate. “The team responded timely and thoroughly during interactions with all key stakeholders involved.”



Dr. Rick Cave, IT Specialist (System Admin), Information Technology Office, has oversight of the TEAD radio system. As the TEAD lead on the project, Cave was supported by Travis Hollien, Project Management Office Chief, Base Ops Directorate.



Garrison Manager and Base Ops Director, Casey Anderson, said he’s proud of the collaboration that occurred within TEAD to get the project through to completion.



“That teamwork ensured TEAD got everything it needed in the new LMR. They identified the true requirements we needed and made sure they were included in the contract and that it was executed correctly,” Anderson said. “It’s been long needed, and it’s a big win for the depot as a whole.”



The work was extensive and involved every directorate on the installation. With a price tag of $4.8 million, the project included the following components:



• Replacing all LMR equipment in the main radio sites at TEAD North and South Areas

• Installing new LMR servers in the TEAD Information Technology Office

• Installing new dispatch consoles in the TEAD Law Enforcement/Security building, North Area Fire Station, and South Area Fire Station

• Issuing 163 new handheld transceivers for Law Enforcement/Security, Fire Department, Depot Operations Directorate, and Industrial Operations Directorate

• Installing 103 vehicle-mounted transceivers for LE/S and Fire Department, and for Depot Ops, and Industrial Ops

• Installing 14 base stations for LE/S, Fire Department, Depot Ops, and Industrial Ops

• Installing two Digital Vehicular Repeater Systems in Fire Department command vehicles

Date Posted: 04.22.2025