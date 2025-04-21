Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prairie Vigilance 25-1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Prairie Vigilance 25-1

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress in support of exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 9, 2025. The ability to credibly convey the readiness and lethality of our forces is a key component of strategic deterrence.

    Date Taken: 04.09.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 8985405
    VIRIN: 250409-F-IM610-1141
    Resolution: 5909x3932
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: US
    B-52
    Exercise
    Training
    Prairie Vigilance
    PV 25-1

