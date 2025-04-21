U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress in support of exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 9, 2025. The ability to credibly convey the readiness and lethality of our forces is a key component of strategic deterrence.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8985405
|VIRIN:
|250409-F-IM610-1141
|Resolution:
|5909x3932
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
