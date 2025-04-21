Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress in support of exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 9, 2025. The ability to credibly convey the readiness and lethality of our forces is a key component of strategic deterrence.