A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing takes off from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1, April 9, 2025. These exercises enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and ensure the always-ready, global strike capability.