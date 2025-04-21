Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Haise, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, secures a chaff cartridge in place on a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 8, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen are tested on their ability to conduct nuclear operations to deter adversaries and reassure partners and allies.