U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Haise, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, secures a chaff cartridge in place on a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 8, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen are tested on their ability to conduct nuclear operations to deter adversaries and reassure partners and allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:43
|Photo ID:
|8985402
|VIRIN:
|250408-F-IM610-1014
|Resolution:
|4935x3283
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
