    Prairie Vigilance 25-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Haise, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron avionics journeyman, secures a chaff cartridge in place on a B-52H Stratofortress during exercise Prairie Vigilance 25-1 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 8, 2025. During the exercise, Airmen are tested on their ability to conduct nuclear operations to deter adversaries and reassure partners and allies.

