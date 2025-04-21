Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour

U.S. Airmen and personnel assigned to the 507th Air Defense Aggressor Squadron (507 ADAS) pose for a photo in front of an SA-8 Surface to Air Missile System at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 3, 2025. The mission of the 507 ADAS is to provide the training environment for the Aggressor Squadrons and participants of Red Flag-Nellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)
