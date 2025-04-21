Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour [Image 12 of 12]

    Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen and personnel assigned to the 507th Air Defense Aggressor Squadron (507 ADAS) pose for a photo in front of an SA-8 Surface to Air Missile System at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 3, 2025. The mission of the 507 ADAS is to provide the training environment for the Aggressor Squadrons and participants of Red Flag-Nellis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:42
    Photo ID: 8985376
    VIRIN: 250403-F-YO028-1129
    Resolution: 5412x3601
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    RFNAFB

