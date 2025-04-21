Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of one of the tables inside the 414th Combat Training Squadron’s Red Flag building heritage room at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 3, 2025. The heritage room is named after Lt. Col. Richard “Moody” Suter, the visionary behind the creation of Red Flag in 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)