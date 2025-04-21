Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of Lt. Col. Richard “Moody” Suter is displayed inside a heritage room within the 414th Combat Training Squadron’s Red Flag building, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, April 3, 2025. The heritage room is named Moody’s after Suter’s callsign and represents his involvement behind the creation of Red Flag in 1975. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)