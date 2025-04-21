Aviation Nation Red Flag history tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nellis Air Force Base’s (AFB) Collier Trophy sits inside the heritage room of the 414th Combat Training Squadron’s Red Flag building at Nellis AFB, Nevada, April 3, 2025. The Collier Trophy was established in 1911 and is awarded annually for “the greatest achievement in aeronautics or astronautics in America, with respect to improving the performance, efficiency and safety of air or space vehicles.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)