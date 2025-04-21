Monster Mash and Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Training Wing students, staff, and cadre jump from a platform in the Maltz Special Warfare Aquatic Training Center during the Monster Mash team competition following the annual Lt. Col. William Schroeder Memorial Ruck March April, 8, 2025 on Chapman Trainng Annex, JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while commander of the 342d Training Squadron April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)