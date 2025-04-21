Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Training Wing commander Col. Nathan Colunga and command chief Chief Master Sgt. William Kelly speak with family-friends of Lt. Col. William Schroeder next to his memorial following his annual ruck on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, April 8, 2025. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while serving as commander of the 342d Training Squadron, April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)