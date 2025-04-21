Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck [Image 1 of 6]

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Gangemi 

    Special Warfare Training Wing

    Special Warfare Training Wing cadre, staff, and students participate in the Annual Lt. Col. William Schroeder Memorial Ruck on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2025. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while serving as commander of the 342d Training Squadron, April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 15:11
    Photo ID: 8985082
    VIRIN: 250408-F-NW699-1009
    Resolution: 5485x3649
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    This work, Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck [Image 6 of 6], by Jennifer Gangemi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

