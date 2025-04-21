Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Training Wing cadre, staff, and students participate in the Annual Lt. Col. William Schroeder Memorial Ruck on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2025. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while serving as commander of the 342d Training Squadron, April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)