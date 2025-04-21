Monster Mash at Schroeder Memorial Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tactical Air Control Party student teams jump from a platform in the Maltz Special Warfare Aquatic Training Center during a Monster Mash following the annual Lt. Col William Schroeder Memorial Ruck on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, Texas, April 8, 2025. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while serving as commander of the 342d Training Squadron April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)