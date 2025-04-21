Mass. Guard Celebrates KDF Warrant Officer’s Silver Medal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BOSTON – Kenya Defence Force Warrant Officer Class Two Hellen Obiri poses for a photo with U.S. Air National Guard Major General Virginia Gaglio, Assistant Adjutant Massachusetts General, Military Division, Command Sgt. Maj James Campbell, senior enlisted leader of the Massachusetts National Guard, Command Chief Master Sgt. Michelle O’Keefe, State Command Chief Masters sergeant of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, and Obiri’s family after finishing second in the 129th Boston Marathon. Keyna is the State Partner of the Massachusetts National Guard. The State Partnership Program (SPP) is an innovative joint security cooperation program. The SPP promotes long-term, enduring, and mutually beneficial security relationships with friendly and allied nations around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)